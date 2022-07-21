Letsoalo hopes to emulate last season's form at Sekhukhune.

New Sekhukhune United striker Victor Letsoalo predicts a challenging season for him with the club as he wants to try and translate the performance he had with Royal AM last campaign.
Letsoalo had an outstanding season with Royal where he scored 15 goals and helped the club qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.
As he looks to show the same performance at Sekhukhune, the 29-year-old feels it will be challenging because of the new environment but has vowed to work hard and help the team.
“It is going to be a challenge for me at a new club and a new environment with all the players that I’m going to play with,” Letsoalo explained to the club media department yesterday.
“I’m just looking forward to doing my best and playing well and fighting with the guys because it’s all about unity.
“We are going to work together and try to score goals and win a game. That's all that matters.”
Letsoalo, who was also linked with a move to Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, insists he is happy to have joined Babina Noko as he will be playing in his home province, Limpopo, in the new season.
“I’m grateful to have joined Sekhukhune, a club from Limpopo and I’m just glad to have joined them and I’m looking forward to the season,” he said.
“With the group of players that they have, I’m looking forward to gelling with them immediately because the season is around the corner and we are looking forward to it.
“It’s all about the mentality and the group of people that we are working with. It is a motivation to pick up from what we have done before. I’m looking forward to working with the guys and we will fight as players to win games.”
The club also unveiled Tashreeq Morris and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya as they continue to strengthen the team ahead of the new season.
Meanwhile, Ntiya-Ntiya said he will try not to disappoint the club after the faith they have put in him.
“I would like to thank the club for opportunity that I was given and I will work hard to put the team in a better position this season,” he said.
Letsoalo hopes to emulate last season's form at Sekhukhune
'It is going to be a new challenge but I'm happy'
Image: Supplied
New Sekhukhune United striker Victor Letsoalo predicts a challenging season for him with the club as he wants to try and translate the performance he had with Royal AM last campaign.
Letsoalo had an outstanding season with Royal where he scored 15 goals and helped the club qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.
As he looks to show the same performance at Sekhukhune, the 29-year-old feels it will be challenging because of the new environment but has vowed to work hard and help the team.
“It is going to be a challenge for me at a new club and a new environment with all the players that I’m going to play with,” Letsoalo explained to the club media department yesterday.
“I’m just looking forward to doing my best and playing well and fighting with the guys because it’s all about unity.
“We are going to work together and try to score goals and win a game. That's all that matters.”
Letsoalo, who was also linked with a move to Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, insists he is happy to have joined Babina Noko as he will be playing in his home province, Limpopo, in the new season.
“I’m grateful to have joined Sekhukhune, a club from Limpopo and I’m just glad to have joined them and I’m looking forward to the season,” he said.
“With the group of players that they have, I’m looking forward to gelling with them immediately because the season is around the corner and we are looking forward to it.
“It’s all about the mentality and the group of people that we are working with. It is a motivation to pick up from what we have done before. I’m looking forward to working with the guys and we will fight as players to win games.”
The club also unveiled Tashreeq Morris and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya as they continue to strengthen the team ahead of the new season.
Meanwhile, Ntiya-Ntiya said he will try not to disappoint the club after the faith they have put in him.
“I would like to thank the club for opportunity that I was given and I will work hard to put the team in a better position this season,” he said.
Mnisi on thin ice as Royal poised to unveil Memela, Jele
How Kgadiete bounced back after 'loss of form'
Hunt gives Williams blessing
Swallows FC get two players from Kaizer Chiefs
Snub for Banyana players in final list of Caf Awards nominations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos