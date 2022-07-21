×

Soccer

How Kgadiete bounced back after 'loss of form'

Striker hopes to lead Banyana to historic Wafcon win

21 July 2022 - 08:05
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Melinda Kgadiete of South Africa challenged by Mokgabo Onneile Thanda of Botswana.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

In Rabat

In 2017, Melinda Kgadiete was one of the best women footballers in SA before her career slumped drastically.

Having been somewhat of a game-changer off the bench at the ongoing Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) for Banyana Banyana, Kgadiete seems to be gradually getting her groove back, though nowadays she operates as a forward while she made a name for herself as a creative playmaker back in the day for Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies.

The 29-year-old star propelled Celtic Ladies to the Sasol League National Championship  title at Kabokweni Stadium in Mpumalanga in 2017, where she was a next-level maestro. Her close control with the ball, speed, dribbling, crossing and ability to use both feet set Kgadiete apart.

Kgadiete's career would regress tremendously a few months after her splendid form in 2017, missing out on the 2018 Wafcon and Banyana's maiden World Cup in France the following year. She managed to pick up the pieces after linking up with Mamelodi Sundowns in March last year.

She clinched the Golden Boot at the 2021 Women’s Champions League Cosafa qualifiers in Sundowns colours with five goals and scored Sundowns' first goal in the Champions League final tournament they eventually won in Egypt last November.

Kgadiete's revival at the Brazilians earned her a slot at this year's Wafcon, where Banyana meet hosts Morocco in the decider at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday (10pm SA time).

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis handed Kgadiete her maiden start in the semifinal against Zambia at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Monday, having been used as an impact player off the bench in previous games.

The Mdantsane-born, Eastern Cape, star whose father Ezekiel was also a professional footballer playing for Moroka Swallows in the early 1990s, has opened up about her post-2017 struggles.

"I really don't know what was happening with my career after a great year in 2017. I was pushing but things weren't happening. When I look at it now, I think it was just a rough patch. Football has ups and downs, so it was just that. I had no personal problems or whatever... it was just the loss of form.

"I am happy that I am gradually returning to my best,'' Kgadiete told Sowetan this week.

Ndebele is in Morocco as a guest of Sasol, Banyana's sponsor

