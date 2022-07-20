Swallows FC get two players from Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have loaned two players — Lebohang Lesako, 23, and midfielder Darrel Matsheke, 23 — to Swallows FC for the coming 2022-2023 season.

Matsheke made nine appearances for Chiefs in the DStv Premiership in the 2020-2021 season but struggled for game time last campaign, where he didn't feature at all in the league.

Lesako, a right winger, was on loan to National First Division side Uthongathi FC last season. He featured in 22 league matches and scored a single goal for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.