Jordaan makes case for women’s World Cup in SA

Safa president Danny Jordaan strongly believes Banyana Banyana qualifying for next year’s World Cup will aid SA’s bid to host the 2026 edition, supporting the view of paying women footballers and men equally in Mzansi.
Banyana earned their slot at the 2023 World Cup to be co-staged in Australia and New Zealand, by reaching the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinals in Morocco, where they’ve since progressed to the final.
In the decider on Saturday, SA will meet Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat at 10pm SA time.
Jordaan is of the view that their bid of hosting the 2026 Women’s World Cup has gathered strength now that Banyana are doing well, and will be participating in the global spectacle.
“Banyana are ranked third on the continent and I am sure they’ll be ranked first or second after the Wafcon. Banyana are showing that SA football has established itself and their exploits here [in Morocco] will play a huge role in our bid to have the 2026 World Cup hosting rights. If a team does well, it is easier to convince people that you’re a footballing nation and you can accommodate the world,” Jordaan told Sowetan in Morocco.
“It’s effort and reward. Honestly, in women’s football the reward has not even come close to the effort the players put in, that’s why when we met them [Banyana players] before the tournament, I think they were shocked when we said ‘look we’re going to invest a total package of R10m in bonuses’.
“The commitment we’ve made is huge. The idea of equaling the pay is valid because we see our women players are doing well but we need more corporate people to chip in to implement a sustainable system, so we look at doing like the USA.”
