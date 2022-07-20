×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Jordaan makes case for women’s World Cup in SA

Safa boss inspired by Banyana form for 2026 bid

20 July 2022 - 08:16
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Banyana stars like Thembi Kgatlana, in action here against Lea Schueller of Germany, could play the World Cup at home.
Banyana stars like Thembi Kgatlana, in action here against Lea Schueller of Germany, could play the World Cup at home.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

In Rabat

Safa president Danny Jordaan strongly believes Banyana Banyana qualifying for next years World Cup will aid SAs bid to host the 2026 edition, supporting the view of paying women footballers and men equally in Mzansi.

Banyana earned their slot at the 2023 World Cup to be co-staged in Australia and New Zealand, by reaching the Africa Womens Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinals in Morocco, where theyve since progressed to the final.

In the decider on Saturday, SA will meet Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat at 10pm SA time.

Jordaan is of the view that their bid of hosting the 2026 Womens World Cup has gathered strength now that Banyana are doing well, and will be participating in the global spectacle.

Banyana are ranked third on the continent and I am sure theyll be ranked first or second after the Wafcon. Banyana are showing that SA football has established itself and their exploits here [in Morocco] will play a huge role in our bid to have the 2026 World Cup hosting rights. If a team does well, it is easier to convince people that youre a footballing nation and you can accommodate the world, Jordaan told Sowetan in Morocco. 

Its effort and reward. Honestly, in womens football the reward has not even come close to the effort the players put in, thats why when we met them [Banyana players] before the tournament, I think they were shocked when we said ‘look were going to invest a total package of R10m in bonuses.

The commitment weve made is huge. The idea of equaling the pay is valid because we see our women players are doing well but we need more corporate people to chip in to implement a sustainable system, so we look at doing like the USA.

'No one capable of filling Jele's shoes at Bucs'

Following Happy Jele’s departure from Orlando Pirates on Monday, former goalkeeper Innocent Mayoyo has given his thoughts on who could take over the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Free agents proving too expensive for PSL market

Two years since Covid-19, soccer clubs are still feeling the ripple effect of the financial crisis which came with the pandemic as some are battling ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Banyana a match away from pocketing R400k each

By reaching the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final, Banyana Banyana players are already guaranteed R55,000 each in bonuses and for some, ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Heroine Motlhalo hopes for sixth time luck in Wafcon final

The time has finally arrived for Banyana Banyana to win the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon).
Sport
5 hours ago

‘That’s what VAR is for’: Banyana coach Ellis on penalty controversy

With many dubbing the penalty that propelled Banyana Banyana to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final at the expense of Zambia dubious, ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released