Gifted SA-born attacking midfielder Mihlali Mayambela is bewildered by his constant Bafana Bafana omission.
Speaking exclusively to Sowetan on Sunday from Slovenia, where his new Cypriot side Aris Limassol are having a preseason camp, Mayambela asserted he deserves to play for Bafana Bafana. The 25-year-old star, who is Mike Mayambela's younger brother, has been playing in Europe since leaving Cape Town All Stars in 2016.
“It's a very tricky situation. With all due respect, I have enough talent to play for Bafana. I know how to play football. Anyway, I am here waiting for that call-up. Let's see what the future holds,” Mayambela said.
“However, it [his Bafana exclusion] is not something that's bothering me. As much as I would love to represent my country, I am not obsessed about it. There's more to life than playing for Bafana but in my humble opinion I think I deserve to there.”
Since leaving SA as a skilful 20-year-old attacker six years ago, Mayambela has played for eight clubs in countries like Sweden, Portugal, Israel and Cyprus, amassing 28 goals in the process.
Mayambela suspects his Bafana omission has to do with the fact he never played for a local Premiership side before leaving for Europe, highlighting people in Europe are also surprised that he is not a Bafana asset.
“You must also remember that I left SA without playing in the Premiership. Maybe that also plays a role in my Bafana exclusion,” noted Mayambela, who joined Limassol from Portuguese second-tier side Farense a few week ago.
“People here say I must be an important player in my country and when I tell them I haven't been called up yet, they say it's a shame.”
I have enough talent to play for Bafana, says Mayambela
Payer feels failure to play for Premiership side hurting cause
Image: Supplied
