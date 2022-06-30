Ellis warns Banyana not to get carried away by favourites tag

Banyana Banyana are heading into the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) as one of the favourites.

However, coach Desiree Ellis has cautioned her troops against thinking being favourites means it will be a walk in the park for them. The tournament will be hosted by Morocco from July 2-23. Banyana are in Group C alongside fellow favourites and defending champions Nigeria. Debutants Botswana and Burundi are also in SA’s pool.

“The team has grown a lot since the last edition [hosted by Ghana in 2018]. It would be naive of us to go to a tournament and not set a goal of winning it... we know we are one of the favourites. We’ve been runners-up five times, so we’re favourites but that doesn’t mean we must think it’ll be easy for us,” Ellis said.

“We can’t go there and underestimate opponents. We have debutants in our group in Botswana [who beat them in the Olympic qualifiers in 2019] and Burundi. They’re both good countries who can beat any team, so I will continue to stress to the players that nothing will be easy. Burundi beat Tanzania [in the qualifiers]... Senegal beat Mali recently.”

Ellis’s charges face Nigeria, who beat them on penalties in the final of the last edition, in their first game of the tournament at Rabat’s Stade Moulay Hassan on Monday (6pm SA time). The four countries to reach the semifinals qualify for next year’s Fifa World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

The Banyana coach is expecting a close contest against the Super Falcons. Banyana outshone Nigeria 4-2 in the Aisha Buhari Cup final in September last year and this gives Ellis hope that they can upset the Awcon champions again.

“The first thing we must do is to avoid conceding because we’re always going to create chances. It’s going to be a very tight battle. The Aisha Cup showed we have quality but we’ve been lacking the consistency and Nigeria have always had that consistency,” said Ellis.