Diski Shield returns with bigger prize money

After being on hold for two years, the DStv Diski Shield will be making its return for a third edition in the upcoming football season.

The tournament, which serves as a knockout competition for the PSL reserve league teams, suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After two successful editions, where Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows emerged as winners, the Diski Shield was halted while its sister competition, the DStv Diski Challenge, made its return when lockdown regulations were eased.

The teams that finished in the top eight of the previous season of the Diski Challenge will be taking part in the Diski Shield. The draw for the opening round took place yesterday at the SuperSport studios in Randburg, pitting the best reserve sides against each other.

Diski Challenge winners Stellenbosch will take on Maritzburg United, the headline game will be between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, Chiefs will take on SuperSport United while TS Galaxy will face off against Chippa United.

Traditionally, the winners of the tournament will get a chance to choose a charity of their choice. The prize money has been increased. the winners will get R200,000, the runners-up R150,000 and the third-placed team will receive R100,000.

"This has been a very good Diski Challenge season and this [the Diski Shield] is an extension of it," said MultiChoice head of corporate affairs Collen Dlamini.

"As MultiChoice we are still looking for young players that can develop and that can play at the highest level in the league. We still live up to our purpose of enriching lives.

"This is a way in which we enrich lives in the communities we operate. For Diski Shield it's not just about the money the teams will get; the teams that will win, the money will go to the charities of their choice," he said.

Dlamini also announced that Stellenbosch, as the winners of the recent Diski Challenge season, will get the chance to travel to the UK and participate in the Next Gen Cup tournament against other reserve sides from the Premier League.