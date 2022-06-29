'Ninety percent probability' Ledwaba's camp will take Safa election to court

There is a “90% probability” Ria Ledwaba will challenge the SA Football Association (Safa) elections in court, a source from her camp said.

Ledwaba challenged for the Safa presidency in the elective congress at Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday, but garnered 27 votes as incumbent Danny Jordaan secured a third term with 186 votes.

Ledwaba unsuccessfully brought an urgent application to the Pretoria high court to stop the election, alleging numerous procedural irregularities. The judge ruled against that application based on it not being urgent and not the merits of the case brought by Ledwaba’s legal representatives.

Judge Brenda Neukircher added that Ledwaba had recourse to take the matter on review in the courts after the election.

A source, who did not want to be named, said Ledwaba’s camp is consulting lawyers on going back to court.