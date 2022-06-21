×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Cameroon moves to stamp down on age cheating

By Reuters - 21 June 2022 - 13:21
Cameroon federation president Samuel Eto’o.
Cameroon federation president Samuel Eto’o.
Image: Albert Gea

Cameroon’s football federation has summoned 44 players from eight different clubs for a hearing next month into alleged age or identity cheating, it said in a statement.

They must be accompanied by their club presidents for an investigation to be held in person from July 4-8, the federation said on Monday.

All are suspected of “false titles (cheating on age and/or identity) and complicity”.

“The parties concerned are invited to appear, assisted or not by their counsel, for their hearing,” the statement added, saying those who did not appear would face consequences.

The hearings are a rare effort in Africa to stop age cheating, or identity fraud, which continues to be a major source of concern for the continent’s football.

Accusations of cheating are regularly made -- and many of Africa’s international successes in junior tournaments clouded by allegations of use of over-age players - but there has been little effort to either investigate it or stop it.

Cameroon federation president Samuel Eto’o, the former Cameroon, Barcelona and Inter Milan striker, promised reform of the game in the central African country when he was elected in December.

We need a new Safa executive

Just like before, Safa promises to implement radical initiatives to produce players who can compete with the best in the world.
Opinion
4 years ago

CAF's preference of dodgy referees a concern

CAF's tendency of always assigning usual suspects such as Maguette N'diaye and Janny Sikazwe to handle high-profile games, even when they're ...
Sport
2 months ago

Monare won't pay attention to naysayers

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare has reiterated he won't pay attention to his naysayers after his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana divided ...
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'