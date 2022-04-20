CAF's preference of dodgy referees a concern

CAF's tendency of always assigning usual suspects such as Maguette N'diaye and Janny Sikazwe to handle high-profile games, even when they're afflicted by controversy, tells of the scarcity of seasoned and reliable referees on the continent.

N'diaye, 35, of Senegal has continued to be one of CAF's leading referees despite being at the centre of Ghana versus Bafana contentious match, where a dubious penalty in the Black Stars' favour sent them to the World Cup qualifiers play-offs ahead of SA late last year. N'diaye will also handle the titanic Champions League quarterfinals second leg tie between Raja Casablanca and Al Ahly on Saturday.

In January, Zambian whistleman Sikazwe burst onto the spotlight when he blew for full time in the 85th minute of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) game between Tunisia and Mali. The 42-year-old referee then allowed the game to continue before eventually ending it some 17 seconds before the 90-minute mark.

CAF later confirmed Sikazwe, who officiated Saturday's Champions League quarterfinals first leg between Petro de Luanda and Mamelodi Sundowns in Angola, suffered from heatstroke and severe dehydration during the match and was subsequently taken to hospital in Limbe, Cameroon, hence he was subsequently not sanctioned.

However, that the continent's football controlling body still relies on Sikazwe even with his medical record and age shows there are no enough astute referees to take the baton.

Retired referee Ace Ncobo is of the view the continent has enough younger referees who are capable of officiating big games, suspecting the referees' committee at CAF prioritises experienced referees over giving upcoming whistlemen a chance in big games.

"I believe that we do have strong, young referees on the continent who can handle big games but my informed guess is that the committee that appoints referees largely prefers experience above current competent younger guys. So in a way, they need to strike the tricky balance of proven big-match temperament versus still developing youthful competence,'' Ncobo stated.