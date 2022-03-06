Chiefs coach Baxter says Parker does not get praise he deserves: 'He ran 13km'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says Bernard Parker should be praised more after the stalwart’s superb performance in Amakhosi’s victory over nemesis Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Parker, who featured in his 30th Soweto derby, played a starring role as Amakhosi claimed a 2-1 win at Orlando Stadium and moved to the second spot in the DStv Premiership.

Defenders Reeve Frosler and Eric Mathoho scored for Chiefs while Pirates’ goal came from Kwame Peprah.

Many Chiefs supporters have made it a habit to criticise 35-year-old Parker regarding his age, the veteran often made a scapegoat when things don’t go the club’s way.

Baxter said Parker put in one of the best performances of this campaign’s Premiership.

“Bernard Parker probably gave one of the best performances I’ve seen from PSL players today. So, the talks about him being too old, we can put that one away for a while because if he plays like that he can get into any team in the PSL,” said Baxter after the match on Saturday.

“Let me share a statistic with the people who think he is too old.

“Bernard ran more than anyone in the team tonight — he ran over 13km. David Beckham was praised to the high heavens when he ran 12.4km against Greece in a World Cup qualifier, but Bernard did over 13km tonight.”