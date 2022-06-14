Playoff against Swallows ‘like an away fixture’

University of Pretoria head coach Tlisane Motaung says that playing at the Lucas Moripe Stadium is not an advantage for them ahead of their PSL playoff encounter against Swallows tomorrow at 3pm.

When Swallows took their home games to Pretoria as their regular ground the Dobsonville Stadium was undergoing a resurfacing process, some were saying they were giving up their home advantage to AmaTuks.

Motaung was one of the people who thought they would benefit from the decision taken by the Birds management, looking at how they could take advantage of being familiar with the surroundings, conditions and have home fans.

However, the young coach has changed his mind, now saying they have no advantage in any shape or form, and they will simply look at the game as an away fixture and not a home game.

“I don’t feel that way anymore," said Motaung when asked if tomorrow’s game will have the feel of a home match.

“Atteridgeville, yes, it’s in Pretoria but I don’t think it holds any water in terms of having an advantage for us. It’s one of those matches where we have to go fight for ourselves.

“Going to Atteridgeville won’t say we have the home crowd coming, I mean on Saturday Swallows were getting more cheers in the stands and they were the away side. Yes, supporters are important in terms of rallying behind the team but on the field we still have to deliver,” he said.

Going to the last day of the playoffs, Amatuks are on top with five points and need a draw to get promoted, while Swallows are second with four points and need to win the maximum points on offer to retain their status. Both teams know that the game is bigger than 90 minutes, and the course of their livelihood depends on the result of the game.

“It’s a big game, it presents an opportunity for us to get promoted, it also presents an opportunity for Swallows to stay in the DStv Premiership,” said Moatung.

“It’s going to be a challenging match. For the AmaTuks players, the technical team, myself included, it presents the opportunity to change the livelihood of everyone in the club. We are looking at it as the biggest game of the season, we have to apply ourselves.”