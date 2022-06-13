ANC Women’s League backs Ria's presidency bid

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has pledged its support for Ria Ledwaba, who is challenging incumbent Danny Jordaan for Safa presidency.

Ledwaba, Jordaan and Solly Mohlabeng of Safa Tshwane will be going toe-to-toe in the June 25 presidential elections.

The ANCWL, led by former minister of social development Bathabile Dlamini, introduced all women who are supporting Ledwaba during a function held at Court Yard Waterfall Hotel in Midrand on Sunday night.

Speaking to the guests, Dlamini criticised the current Safa bosses for giving the candidates only 13 days to campaign and joined a number of people who want to see a change in the office.

“We decided that it is time we stand up and support women outside political issues,” Dlamini said.

“It is important that the football sector is transformed and it is our responsibility to stand for and unite all women in their diversity across political lines. An effort by Ria of just presenting herself when you are a woman and you decide to present yourself to an election process of a very patrician organisation ... you are doing a lot.

“And that has to be recognised but also, an effort to change a structure that has been refusing to transform.

“We have been following the campaigns with great interest. Those of us who are in politics know when you work with men and when it is time for campaigns when you go to meetings and you speak, they start creating a cloud around you that says you are a mad woman.

“Some of us have been through that ... we know it and we are mad right now.”

Dlamini continued: “Ria has been given 13 days to campaign and there was a time where she was supposed to launch her campaign and there was drama and she was told she is going to be removed from the whole process.

“But these people have been campaigning for themselves and have been going all over. They have been traveling throughout the country visiting 52 regions.

“We are not doing her a favour, she deserves this. We have to question the moral integrity of the leadership that comes from the movement when they do such things.”

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, who was also part of the guests, showed her support to Ledwaba and said she deserves to lead the association.

“What is important is that we are ready. We support Ria Ledwaba. She deserves to lead the association,” Mazibuko said.

Ledwaba was not part of the event as she was doing her campaign in Durban, but sent a voice note and said she was happy with the overwhelming support she is receiving.