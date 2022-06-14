×

Soccer

Pitso's worth: R2.6m a month

Mosimane's stock has risen after Ahly success

By Sowetan reporter - 14 June 2022 - 07:17
Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Ladjal Jafaar/BackpagePix

What's next for Pitso Mosimane after his departure from Al Ahly? The former Bafana Bafana coach has enhanced his CV tremendously since leaving SA in September 2020 for the Egyptian giants, and there's no doubt he will not come cheap, whatever his next destination.

He left Mamelodi Sundowns as the only man to win five league titles in 2020, joining Ahly with a mandate to end their seven-year wait for the CAF Champions League. He delivered two within a year.

Locally, several clubs are coachless, but can they afford Mosimane's salary, which was reported to be over R2.6m per month excluding bonuses? It remains to be seen, but with his stock having risen, he could well be set on heading to the Mideast which he preferred in the twilight of his playing career.

Mosimane's achievements at Al Ahly

2019/20: CAF Champions League and the Egyptian Cup

20/21: Champions League title and the CAF Super Cup

21/22: CAF Super Cup 

Mosimane also achieved back-to-back Fifa Club World Cup bronze last year and this year.

