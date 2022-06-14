Hunt dismisses speculation over Royal AM

Four-time league winner Gavin Hunt is expected to join Royal AM with incumbent coach John Maduka believed to be leaving.

This is according to a source close to Royal's dealings. The informant further revealed Thwihli Thwahla aim to discard Maduka for Hunt because they feel Hunt's experience will help them in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

“Hunt was in Pietermaritzburg at the weekend. He's negotiating with Royal. Royal want to let Maduka go. They feel Maduka won't do well in Africa since he's inexperienced in that space. Remember, Hunt is experienced in continental football... he even took Chiefs all the way to the Champions League semifinals [before he was fired, with his assistants Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard propelling the side to the final last year],” said the source.

Maduka guided Royal to a third-place finish despite a hurried preseason after the club relocated to KwaZulu-Natal a week before the start of the season, having bought the status of Bloemfontein Celtic. Taking this into consideration, no-one would have thought the club would ponder replacing him.

Maduka couldn't be reached for comment, while Hunt dismissed the speculation. “I am not speaking to any team. Royal have a coach,” he said.

Royal CEO Sinky Mnisi also said he knew nothing about this, referring the questions to both Hunt and Maduka. “At the moment it's off-season, so we're resting at home. I know nothing about Hunt joining Royal... ask him if he has ever spoken to us. You can also ask Maduka if he's leaving because I know nothing. Actually, I don't want to comment much about this,” Mnisi said.

“We'll be going all out in the Confed Cup, that's our aim. We want to also make sure we remain in the top eight at the end of the new season, that's where our focus will be.”