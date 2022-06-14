How Downs’ list of first-time medallists has increased

At times Mamelodi Sundowns are accused of indirectly destroying careers by signing more players than they require but some players would have stood no chance of bagging silverware had they not moved to Chloorkop. Last season, all the winners’ medals in the PSL ended up at Sundowns after their historic clean sweep.

We take a look at players whose careers have changed after joining Masandawana:

Teboho Mokoena

Mokoena joined Sundowns from SuperSport United in January and lifted the league title after six months with his new team. Though he won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup twice with SuperSport, the league title was missing from his collection. Mokoena would not have won the league title anytime soon had he stayed with Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

Brian Onyango

The 27-year-old defender joined Sundowns in 2020 and has already bagged the league title twice. He has also clinched Nedbank Cup and MTN8 titles with Masandawana. Before joining the club, Onyango had not won a trophy in the PSL with Maritzburg United and Santos.

Neo Maema

Having joined Sundowns in August last year from Bloemfontein Celtic, Maema played a role in helping Masandawana clinch the treble last season. It was his first league title in his career and having tasted that, he will be eyeing more in the coming seasons.

Grant Kekana

Kekana joined Sundowns from cross-town rivals SuperSport United at the beginning of last season and celebrated his first league title success with the Chloorkop side, having clinched the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8 with SuperSport in the past.

Surprise Ralani

Six months after joining Sundowns from Cape Town City, Ralani also celebrated his first league title with the Brazilians. Ralani made an impact for Sundowns on their way to the title.

Divine Lunga

Lunga would not have dreamt of winning the league title with Golden Arrows before joining Sundowns at the beginning of the season. But that changed as soon as he moved to Chloorkop and celebrated his first league title with Sundowns. Though he didn’t play enough, making eight league appearances, he was impressive whenever he was on the field.