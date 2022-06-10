Pitso's future at Ahly murky amid exit rumours

Pitso Mosimane's future at Al Ahly continues to be a source of speculation with claims the Egyptian giants are contemplating sacking him despite having just extended his contract for a further two years in March.

Egyptian journalist Raeed Samir, who works for local football outlet El-Ahly.com, informed Sowetan yesterday Ahly's initial meeting with Mosimane this week was centred on the coach's possible departure.

Samir has claimed that the three-time CAF Champions League winner will be sacked should he lose the next match. Al Ahly's upcoming game is against Eastern Company in the league at home on Wednesday.

"Mosimane's days in Cairo are numbered. He may be fired when he loses the next game," Samir told Sowetan from Cairo yesterday. Mosimane's team surrendered the Champions League last week, losing to Wydad Casablanca in a final controversially hosted in the Moroccan club's stadium.

Mosimane is expected to have another meeting with Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib and the club's board in Cairo on Friday, having spent the past few days launching his soccer school in SA and attending a CAF coaching course in Morocco.

Today's meeting between Mosimane and Al Ahly's hierarchy is the second of the week. On Tuesday there was a virtual discussion between the two parties.

Why would Al Ahly want to sack Mosimane despite his glittering career at the club? Samir said some of the club's board members don't like Mosimane.

"Of course, the results have been good in the 20 months he's been in charge but the performances of the team haven't been good, according to the board. Mosimane is also not on speaking terms with a number of board members...he's only defended by the president," said Samir.

Mosimane has won a number of trophies since he arrived in Egypt in October 2020. His impressive trophy cabinet includes back-to-back Champions League titles. All in all, Mosimane has managed 65 wins, 10 defeats and 22 draws from 97 games in charge of Al Ahly.

Mosimane's manager Moira Tlhagale couldn't be reached for comment yesterday. The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana tactician has been heavily lambasted by Al Ahly legends and fans alike in recent months.

Mosimane seemed to fuel speculation around his future when he sent a tweet this week reading: "For last 20 months this is our journey that God has blessed us with. God bless. We are thankful and humbled."

The tweet was accompanied by several pictures of the coach celebrating trophies with Ahly, prompting vitriolic comments under it, with some bidding him goodbye.