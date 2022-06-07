Al Ahly coach Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale hits back at Egyptian critics
As Pitso Mosimane prepares for a potential crunch meeting with Al Ahly boss Mahmoud El Khatib on Tuesday night, his manager Moira Tlhagale expressed disappointment at criticism the coach constantly receives in Egypt.
Mosimane, who is attending a Caf coaching course in Morocco after spending a few days in SA, will have a discussion with El Khatib and other high-level club officials on Zoom. Ahly said the meeting is to discuss preparations for “the upcoming period”.
Since he arrived in Egypt in October 2020, Mosimane has won six trophies, including back-to-back Caf Champions League titles. Despite this excellent track record he has consistently been under immense pressure from certain sectors of the Egyptian media, club legends, some pundits and some Al Ahly supporters.
Pressure on Mosimane mounted higher recently when Al Ahly lost to Wydad Casablanca in the Champions League final in Morocco in a highly-charged match. That was the coach's third final in Africa's premier interclub competition in succession.
“It is quite disheartening that a person can do so much but people are never really happy,” Tlhagale said.
“I don’t know their reasons, but I believe coach Pitso Mosimane has done extremely well.
“Having said that, it is important to make it clear it is not all Al Ahly supporters who have been critical.
“Coach Pitso has been well received and supported by most Al Ahly supporters who appreciate his contribution to the team and the seven titles he has achieved in less than 20 months.
“It is disheartening there is constant negativity from people who are always insinuating the coach is about to be fired each time he plays a game.”
In a brief statement on their official website Al Ahly said on Tuesday: “Mahmoud El Khatib, Al Ahly’s president, will hold a video meeting on Tuesday night with Pitso Mosimane, the team’s head coach.
“The meeting will see the presence of the Al Ahly Football Company board, headed by Yasseen Mansour, Hossam Ghaly, the club’s board member, and the club’s planning committee members, Mohsen Saleh and Zakaria Nassef.
“The meeting will discuss some points regarding the first team’s preparations for the upcoming period.”
Interestingly, Al Ahly have a match on June 12 against Masry Salloum in the Egypt Cup that is in the middle of the Fifa international break.
The Red Devils are expected to be without at least 11 players who are on national duty and Mosimane, who is in Morocco.
If Ahly lose, and the club is angling towards firing the coach, a poor result in that game might be used as an excuse to legitimise such a decision.
