Al Ahly coach Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale hits back at Egyptian critics

As Pitso Mosimane prepares for a potential crunch meeting with Al Ahly boss Mahmoud El Khatib on Tuesday night, his manager Moira Tlhagale expressed disappointment at criticism the coach constantly receives in Egypt.

Mosimane, who is attending a Caf coaching course in Morocco after spending a few days in SA, will have a discussion with El Khatib and other high-level club officials on Zoom. Ahly said the meeting is to discuss preparations for “the upcoming period”.

Since he arrived in Egypt in October 2020, Mosimane has won six trophies, including back-to-back Caf Champions League titles. Despite this excellent track record he has consistently been under immense pressure from certain sectors of the Egyptian media, club legends, some pundits and some Al Ahly supporters.

Pressure on Mosimane mounted higher recently when Al Ahly lost to Wydad Casablanca in the Champions League final in Morocco in a highly-charged match. That was the coach's third final in Africa's premier interclub competition in succession.