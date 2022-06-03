Bucs told: Keep Ncikazi, Fadlu or get a stronger leader

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Joseph Makhanya has suggested that if his former club want success in the long term, they should stick to the coaching duo of Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids or opt for someone experienced if they want instant results.

Another promising season for Pirates has ended in disappointment as they watched Mamelodi Sundowns taking all the honours in the local scene and lost out in the final of the CAF Confederation Cup, and finished in a lowly sixth place in the league.

The future of Ncikazi and Davids is one thing those associated with Pirates are keeping an eye on and Makhanya, who spent over a decade with the club, shared his views on how the duo performed.

"Them making it to the CAF Confed Cup final as local coaches, they did fairly well, but you know Pirates is a big club, where the expectations are big," said Makhanya.

"Not sure if it's a question of giving them time to be there for a longer period or if we want instant results. I feel like they're building the team. If we want an experienced campaigner who will hit the ground running, you're going to pay somebody who will be equipped to deal with that pressure.

"If you want to build something where you'll see [the results] in three to four years, you can stick with them," he said.

With co-coaching, the method can work or blow up in the face of a club. It's a culture that the SA football public is getting used to.

Makhanya on the other hand is of view that it does not bring any accountability, hence he wants Pirates to put someone as head coach or recruit from outside.

"I feel like they can keep them but I still feel we need somebody who will be a bit stronger in terms of leadership," said Makhanya.

"We need someone who we'll say he's our head coach, he's steering the ship; unlike us not knowing who is the head coach. They're meant to be co-coaches, from my side it doesn't sit well with me.

Let's have a coach, who once the ship is not sailing properly, will take the blame," he said.