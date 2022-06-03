Gardee accused claims he wasn't in Mbombela when she died

The state is expected to prove to the court on Friday that murder accused Sipho Mkhatshwa is lying about not being in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, when Hillary Gardee was kidnapped and killed.

Mkhatshwa appeared for his bail application in the Mbombela magistrate's court on Thursday, where he said he was in Malelane (about 65km from Mbombela) from the time Gardee was abducted in Mbombela on April 29 until she was found dead on May 3.

Through his lawyer, Mkhatshwa told the court that he was in Malelane buying a cow and preparing for his lobola negotiations, which were to take place on May 7.

However, state prosecutor Adv Ntsika Mpolweni said Mkhatshwa was not being truthful about his whereabouts and said that a state witness will prove to court through his cellphone location tracking that he is lying.

“We will prove when the investigating officer takes the stand and testifies that his [cellphone] number was located in Mbombela on that day when the deceased disappeared,” said Mpolweni.

Mkhatshwa was arrested with Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama and they are facing charges including abduction, rape and murder.

According to a sources close to the investigation, Mkhatshwa went to consult with a sangoma to be cleansed a day after Gardee was killed in a student lodge owned by Lukhele. It was the sangoma who then reported him to the police. It's alleged that after his arrest, he pointed out the lodge, leading to the arrest of the other two alleged accomplices.