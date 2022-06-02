×

Da Gama quits because 'this co-coaching thing doesn't work’

Partnership with Makhubedu didn't work

02 June 2022 - 07:32
Neville Khoza Journalist
Owen Da Gama.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Owen da Gama revealed that the reason he parted ways with Sekhukhune United yesterday was that he could not work with MacDonald Makhubedu as co-coach.

Sekhukhune released a statement late yesterday saying they parted ways with Da Gama, who only joined them in April to be co-coach alongside Makhubedu.

Speaking to Sowetan, Da Gama sounded disappointed and said he doesn’t believe in co-coaching.

“It was a month-to-month contract and the co-coaches thing, I told them it was not going to work,” he said.

“We tried, but it was not working because I and Makhubedu are in two different worlds. But we worked out well and everything was okay.

“If you look at Mamelodi Sundowns, Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena, they were working as assistants to coach Pitso Mosimane and were at the same level and they became co-coaches.

“If you see Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi [at Orlando Pirates], they were both head coaches before and they are at the same level, so it was not going to work here with us.”

Da Gama said he walked away happy as the team improved while he was there as they started to score goals towards the end of the season.

“There was a goal drought when I came there and we scored two goals in the last game of the season and it was coming better,” he said.

“But I’m happy we worked well and I wish the team well in the future. They have a good team and they will do well.”

Asked about his plans now, Da Gama said he would wait for another opportunity with the clubs in the off-season.

“We will see where the opportunity will be, but as a coach, I have never failed. My record is there, so we will see how it goes.”

