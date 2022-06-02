Barker, Marques and Matlaba take last Premiership monthly awards
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker and Cape Town City goalkeeper Hugo Marques have been named DStv Premiership coach and player of the month for May with Thabo Matlaba of Royal AM walking away with the goal of the month award.
Barker, who guided his side to a fourth-place finish in the recently concluded Premiership season, saw his side go through May unbeaten with impressive wins over champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City.
Stellies also held Swallows, Maritzburg United and SuperSport United to draws as they ended the season strongly with two wins and as many draws.
CONGRATULATIONS to @RAMFC_sa defender, Thabo Matlaba- The #DStvPrem Goal of the Month winner (May 2022).— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) June 2, 2022
Public Voting for the Goal of the Season will open later today on https://t.co/PzR59r1S72 pic.twitter.com/Hok7hFC6VL
Angolan goalkeeper Marques crowned his debut season by taking home the Premiership player of the month award for May to add to the goalkeeper of the season award he won at Sunday's PSL Awards.
Marques kept four clean sheets in City’s five outings in May, which hugely contributed to the Citizens’ securing a place in the Caf Champions League next season.
Coaches Eric Tinkler, Manqoba Mqgithi and Rulani Mokwena and players Ashley du Preez, Peter Shalulile and Aubrey Modiba were all close contenders for the May monthly award, the Premier Soccer League said.
Matlaba won the Premiership goal of the month for his superb strike in his side’s 2-2 draw against Orlando Pirates last week.
Matlaba’s goal will be added to the list of monthly goals in contention for the Premiership goal of the season award.
The voting of goal of the season, by fans and the public on www.psl.co.za, will open later on Thursday and close on June 10 at midnight.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.