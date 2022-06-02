Fredericks on Chiefs’ clear out: ‘The definition of insanity is doing the same thing’

Kaizer Chiefs desperately needed change and to hit the reset button so their clear out of underperforming, big-name ageing players makes sense, so long as they make quality signings, says former Amakhosi star Stanton Fredericks.

It reveals the direction the club is taking under new 48-year-old coach Arthur Zwane that many of the eight players whose contracts will not be renewed or who were put on transfer were regulars under former head coach Stuart Baxter, who parted ways with Chiefs in April.

Daniel Cardoso, 33; Lebogang Manyama, 31; Lazarous Kambole, 28; Daniel Akpeyi, 35; Samir Nurković, 29; Kearyn Baccus, 30; and Leonardo Castro, 32; were the late-20 and 30-somethings who will not have their contracts ending in June renewed. Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu, 29, was put on transfer.

“If I think about the situation at Kaizer Chiefs, they say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result,” former Bafana Bafana star Fredericks said.

“So something’s got to change. They’ve made a change in the coaching staff and then obviously they look at the players.