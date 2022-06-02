Late winner fills Birds with playoffs hope

Swallows dramatically snatched a 2-1 win against Cape Town All Stars in the PSL playoffs yesterday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The win takes Swallows to second place behind the University of Pretoria on the mini log while for All Stars, the loss means they’re virtually eliminated from the playoffs after losing two matches.

The opening half was dominated by the visitors All Stars, while the second half was grabbed by a chokehold by Swallows.

All Stars’ quick start to the match shocked Swallows, who were still trying to adjust to the pace of the game and their new home ground.

With five minutes left till the break, the visitors from Western Cape found an injection of energy, pressing the ball in Swallows’ half. When they got the ball, Sabelo Nyembe shifted it out wide to David Matlala who delivered a peach of a ball, which was met by Justice Figareido’s diving header to give his side a goal. That’s how the score remained until halftime.

A fuming Dylan Kerr made three changes immediately after the break, bringing in Ruzaigh Gamildien, Joseph Mhlongo and Sphesihle Mbhele to change things offensively.

The Birds showed that they are better conditioned than their GladAfrica Championship opponents. Swallows had legs in the second half while All Stars dropped their intensity and decided to drop back and be compact in defence.

Swallows kept on moving the ball side to side and trying to get it behind the defence, which tired All Stars. This would be telling when Strydom Wambi found the back of the net after Dillan Solomons nipped the ball in the box from a poor clearance and cut it back to Wambi who calmly finished to make it 1-1.

Swallows kept on searching for the winning goal, and they found it in stoppage time. Gamildien put on a cross in the box and Mhlongo who was unmarked, controlled the ball to the back of the net to give his side a 2-1 win.