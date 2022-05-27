×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Cape side aim for stars in playoffs

AmaTuks also understand importance of great start

27 May 2022 - 07:46
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Cape Town All Stars head coach Allan Freese.
Cape Town All Stars head coach Allan Freese.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Cape Town All Stars and the University of Pretoria will kick off the PSL playoffs on Sunday at the Athlone Stadium (3pm), and both understand the importance of starting on the right foot.

All Stars were the first to confirm their participation in the playoffs after they could only finish third in the GladAfrica Championship. On the last day of the season AmaTuks also booked their place in the playoffs. They are joined by Swallows who finished 15th in the DStv Premiership. 

The Western Cape side will be feeling confident ahead of their meeting with the Pretoria visitors. All Stars picked up four points from AmaTuks in the regular season. They won their away tie 3-2 in the first round of the season and then in the second half of the campaign drew the home match 1-1. 

Looking forward to Sunday's match, All Stars head coach Allan Freese says they have been preparing for this game since the last match because of its importance. 

“After we finished playing, we had to stay behind. We have been preparing for this game, which is very important because we are playing at home,” said  Freese. 

“We haven't changed how we prepare for the game. We are preparing for [it] one game at a time. So at this moment we are preparing for the Sunday game. 

“We all understand it's important for us to do well if we want to go to the PSL, so we have been motivating the guys, saying it'll be great if we all play in the PSL,” he said. 

AmaTuks captain John Tshabalala, the experienced midfielder, is of the view that if they start on a good note, it will set the tone for the rest of the playoff mini-league. 

“Every opening game is important, whether it's a league or a tournament. This one is special because it can change a lot of things,” said Tshabalala. 

“If we win the first game of the playoff it's going to be easy to approach the next game; we are looking forward to it."

Amakhosi bosses tell Zwane to win trophies

Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has been told to win trophies from the word go.
Sport
1 hour ago

Favourites tag irks Manqoba as Gallants look to defend cup

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has opened up about the difficulty of making players understand being the favourites counts for nothing.
Sport
2 hours ago

Bafana coach Broos: ‘By September we may have already qualified’

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is of the opinion that two victories against Liberia could be enough for the South Africans to book their ticket to ...
News
16 hours ago

Nyathi scolds ex-teammates as Bafana legends at odds over Safa elections

The skirmishes that have been a feature of the upcoming SA Football Association (Safa) presidential elections have even spilt over to the SA football ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Ambitious Truter wants to help Usuthu challenge Downs

AmaZulu interim coach Brandon Truter has given chairperson Sandile Zungu something more to think about by telling him that he can challenge Mamelodi ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused