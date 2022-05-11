Doc questions why legends like Rhoo are overlooked at Safa

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo is questioning why former captain Lucas Radebe is being denied a chance to lead at Safa.

Khumalo was speaking during what was supposed to be Ria Ledwaba's presidential manifesto launch in Johannesburg on Tuesday. “Just because Lucas said he wants to serve, is there anything wrong with that?” Khumalo asked.

“Do you guys know when we went to the DRC, we had to live for five days with Coke and bread only because we couldn’t eat their food. Is that not sacrifice?

“So, why can’t we be part of the structures? Why can’t the likes of Shakes [Mashaba] be part of the structure? How do we expect football to be better in South Africa if people who walked the path can’t be part of it?"

Khumalo also questioned why a player like Andile Jali was overlooked for Bafana Bafana during World Cup qualifiers despite being in great form for Mamelodi Sundowns. “We have a current coach [Hugo Broos] that I respect but can't he meet his colleagues in the PSL? Because there is no leadership, there is no cohesion.

“Clive [Barker] managed to talk to all the coaches while he was still a coach. Our own national team coach, there are certain things he can’t do... You can’t take away from what Sundowns is doing, the best team ever, they have the best players ever,” Khumalo said.

“How do you go and play a serious match and sacrifice South Africans, not the national team and you leave out players that I strongly believe would have made a difference?

“There’s no way Ethan Brooks could play away against Ghana and give us results when Andile Jali is out there, an experienced player. But with the help of legends, masters, it would have been different. It would have made a difference.”