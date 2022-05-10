Drama as Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba opts out of election launch

There was drama and an air of despair when attenhding SA sports dignitaries were informed that SA Football Association (Safa) vice-president Ria Ledwaba could not attend her presidential manifesto launch on Tuesday morning.

It was announced at the launch at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton, Johannesburg, that Ledwaba faced expulsion or suspension if she went ahead and addressed Tuesday's gathering. The launch had been put together for Ledwaba to announce her nomination to contest next month’s Safa presidential election against incumbent Danny Jordaan.

Distinguished former Bafana Bafana player Doctor Khumalo, former SA coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba, Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane, former Safa CEO Dennis Mumble and ex-Banyana Banyana star Portia Modise were present to support Ledwaba’s candidacy..

Ledwaba wanted to go ahead with her campaign launch even though Safa warned the nominated candidates not to start canvassing before their names are approved by the independent governance committee, which will oversee the elections.