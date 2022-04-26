×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

I have nothing to prove to anyone – Truter

Results defend AmaZulu coach against doubters after McCarthy sacking

26 April 2022 - 07:46
Neville Khoza Journalist
Amazulu interim coach Brandon Truter.
Amazulu interim coach Brandon Truter.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

AmaZulu interim coach Brandon Truter suggests his team is on the right track following two wins and a draw in the three matches he has been in charge since he replaced Benni McCarthy.

After playing to a goalless draw with Royal AM in a Durban derby on Sunday, Truter said there are signs that they are doing well under his leadership.

In those three matches, they kept three clean sheets and this has left Truter satisfied.

“I have nothing to prove to anyone, but stats and facts are there for everybody to see. Now we hardly concede, so it is a work-in-progress third game now still unbeaten,” Truter told the media after the game.

“Seven points out of nine, so I think we are fairly okay now. We are happy that this is our third clean sheet in a row and we are also creating chances. That’s what I like about the team.”

The former Swallows coach also claimed some people are not happy that he has replaced McCarthy at Usuthu.

Truter said he has done well in the past and deserves some respect, but some people feel he will not take the club anywhere.

“For me, I can’t focus on what I can and at the same time, whatever happens, people can see the quality here,” he said.

“There are many people who don’t want to see me in this job for some reasons. They don’t give me the respect I deserve in this team as well. But coming in to replace McCarthy is always going to be there and that’s what I expected.

“So, I will continue with what I am capable of and I would like to thank the management and the technical team whose support has been good.”

Meanwhile, Royal coach John Maduka said he would be working on his finishing ahead of their Nedbank Cup semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Maduka feels it was their downfall after failing to score against AmaZulu during their goalless draw.

“Whenever we have chances, we must make sure we convert them because they won’t come like that in a game like Sundowns,” Maduka said.

“You might not get more chances, but when you get one, you must make sure you make use of it. We hope on that day the chances will go in.”

It's all about saving jobs, says Kerr after key win

Swallows head coach Dylan Kerr is determined to keep the DStv Premiership status of the club to save the jobs of the club's staff.
Sport
2 hours ago

Arrows bank on home ground advantage against Chiefs

Golden Arrows attacking midfielder Velemseni Ndwandwe reckons facing a Kaizer Chiefs side that's been on the road in the past few days will give ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Desperate Baroka demote Thobejane again

Maverick Kgoloko Thobejane’s third spell as Baroka head coach has come to an end after he was demoted to the DStv Diski Challenge.
Sport
2 hours ago

Possible treble could mask Downs' CAF pain

Following their shock exit in the CAF Champions League at the weekend, it could be a consolation week for Mamelodi Sundowns as they could clinch ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...