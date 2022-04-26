I have nothing to prove to anyone – Truter

AmaZulu interim coach Brandon Truter suggests his team is on the right track following two wins and a draw in the three matches he has been in charge since he replaced Benni McCarthy.

After playing to a goalless draw with Royal AM in a Durban derby on Sunday, Truter said there are signs that they are doing well under his leadership.

In those three matches, they kept three clean sheets and this has left Truter satisfied.

“I have nothing to prove to anyone, but stats and facts are there for everybody to see. Now we hardly concede, so it is a work-in-progress third game now still unbeaten,” Truter told the media after the game.

“Seven points out of nine, so I think we are fairly okay now. We are happy that this is our third clean sheet in a row and we are also creating chances. That’s what I like about the team.”

The former Swallows coach also claimed some people are not happy that he has replaced McCarthy at Usuthu.

Truter said he has done well in the past and deserves some respect, but some people feel he will not take the club anywhere.

“For me, I can’t focus on what I can and at the same time, whatever happens, people can see the quality here,” he said.

“There are many people who don’t want to see me in this job for some reasons. They don’t give me the respect I deserve in this team as well. But coming in to replace McCarthy is always going to be there and that’s what I expected.

“So, I will continue with what I am capable of and I would like to thank the management and the technical team whose support has been good.”

Meanwhile, Royal coach John Maduka said he would be working on his finishing ahead of their Nedbank Cup semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Maduka feels it was their downfall after failing to score against AmaZulu during their goalless draw.

“Whenever we have chances, we must make sure we convert them because they won’t come like that in a game like Sundowns,” Maduka said.

“You might not get more chances, but when you get one, you must make sure you make use of it. We hope on that day the chances will go in.”