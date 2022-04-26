It's all about saving jobs, says Kerr after key win

Swallows head coach Dylan Kerr is determined to keep the DStv Premiership status of the club to save the jobs of the club's staff.

Kerr, who has built a reputation of being the go-to man to save clubs when they are facing the axe, is seemingly producing the results at Swallows. He's managed to move them from the bottom two to 14th on the log.

Kerr previously managed to save Baroka, Black Leopards and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila from relegation and wants to achieve the same feat with the current crop of Swallows players.

When a team goes down, most of the time they cut staff as the budget is not as sizeable as it was in the DStv Premiership. Kerr saw his fate flash before his eyes when his team was 0-2 down against Baroka before winning 3-2. He wants to save the jobs of those who have made his stay at Swallows enjoyable.

"It's a tough environment. At the end of the day, you're the one who answers to the chairman, when I'm 2-0 down ... what's my chairman thinking. I just said to the players, 'keep going'," said Kerr.

"I'll never criticise any of my players. My staff have been fantastic, we have hard-working staff that could lose their jobs if we go down. We don't want to go down, we don't want to be back in the NFD.

"The only way we're going to do that is if we maintain the momentum; We're not safe yet, we're not out of the woods. Everybody's looking over their shoulders," Kerr said.

He echoed a war cry to his players, promising them safety if they follow his ways and said his intention is to make the club top six contenders next season.

"If the players listen and trust what we do, they should be safe. Then the rebuild starts for next season because Swallows should be in the top six and not the bottom.

"When you come to a club that's at the bottom of the league, you have to change the mentality, focus, and desire to win. We have done all of that without winning games," Kerr said.