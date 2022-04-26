×

Soccer

Arrows bank on home ground advantage against Chiefs

Amakhosi on the road recently for away games

26 April 2022 - 07:30
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Velemseni Ndwandwe will be key for Arrows against Chiefs.
Image: Darren Stewart

Golden Arrows attacking midfielder Velemseni Ndwandwe reckons facing a Kaizer Chiefs side that's been on the road in the past few days will give Abafana Bes'thende an edge when the two sides meet at Princess Magogo Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

On Sunday, Chiefs landed in Johannesburg from Cape Town, where they lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch a day earlier. Today, Amakhosi leave for Durban to clash with Arrows. This match was initially scheduled for December 8 last year but Amakhosi couldn't honour it due to a high number of Covid-19 infections at their headquarters in Naturena.

Arrows didn't travel at the weekend as they hosted Sekhukhune United at the same venue, playing out a goalless draw.

"It's always an advantage to play at home when you'd not travelled for your previous game. Chiefs travelled to Cape Town and they played late [5pm] on Saturday while we played at 3 [pm] and again they're travelling to us. I think this gives us an advantage but they have a lot of players and they can easily rotate,'' Ndwandwe told Sowetan yesterday.

Arrows and Chiefs are in a similar coaching situation as they have caretaker coaches at the helm following the exits of head coach in Lehlohonolo Seema and Stuart Baxter recently.

Abafana Bes'thende legends Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, who both assisted Seema, are now in charge while at the opposite end Arthur Zwane, a Chiefs legend, is occupying the hot seat.

Quizzed how they're coping under the tutelage of Khenyeza and Vilakazi as players, Ndwandwe said: "We're enjoying playing under coach Mabhuti and Kanu [Vilakazi] because they're like our brothers... some of us played with them. Arrows' style of play is the same irrespective of the coach, so nothing has changed in terms of the philosophy,'' said Ndwandwe, who'll make his 85th Arrows appearance tomorrow.  

Meanwhile, Amakhosi utility centre-back Njabulo Ngcobo, who hails from Folweni in Durban, sounded excited about playing in front of Chiefs supporters for the first time in his home province. Ngcobo trusts Chiefs' massive support in Durban will help them win.

"In Durban, Kaizer Chiefs are a big team. Everyone loves this team there, so I believe we'll get maximum points,'' said Ngcobo.

