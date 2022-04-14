‘No hard feelings’ says disappointed Kaitano Tembo as he breaks silence after departure from SuperSport

A disappointed Kaitano Tembo says he has no hard feelings towards anyone at SuperSport United after he was relieved of his coaching duties this week in a move that surprised a lot of people.

Tembo, who has been with the club for more than two decades as a player and then a junior and senior coach, parted ways with the club on Tuesday.

With six matches remaining in the DStv Premiership campaign, SuperSport occupies eighth spot on the standings and they are under pressure from Golden Arrows, Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.

“As much as I am disappointed, when you look back over the years I can’t lose sight of the fact that the club looked after me very well,” Tembo told TimesLIVE in his first interview since he left the club.

“The club spent so much time on me, they have looked after me very well all these years and they have played a huge role in my life as a human being and career as a player and coach.

“I appreciate the role they played in my life and I leave a better person than I was when I arrived more than 20 years ago. There are no hard feelings towards anyone at the club.