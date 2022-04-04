Tembo fumes as butterfingers United let another lead slip

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo sounded disappointed after they let a lead slip twice to lose their match 3-2 against Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.

This is the second time in three matches that SuperSport let a lead slip away from home after going down 3-2 to Orlando Pirates last month.

Despite the defeat, Tembo was pleased with the performance of his players after they finished with nine men with Thamsanqa Gabuza and Iqraam Rayners both getting red cards in the second half.

“I think we started very well, in control of the game and they didn’t really trouble us,” Tembo told the club's media department.

“We had more opportunities, especially in the first half. Second half, I think we continued to play well only up until the two red cards. It was always going to be difficult. They had more of the ball but I’m very happy with how we played today – the attitude, the mentality and the fighting spirit. And we could have snatched a draw right at the end. But I was quite happy with the performance of the guys.”

Tembo expects an immediate reaction when they host Chippa United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday at 5.30pm.

Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema was pleased with the victory.

“We are happy that we managed to get maximum points as we plan to cement our spot in the top eight,” he said.

“It was not an easy game. SuperSport came prepared and they are a team that is playing with a lot of youngsters and we expected the match to be high intensity. It was one of those games where we had dug deep but we showed character and showed that we wanted it more. We are happy with the three points and we are looking forward to the next match against Stellenbosch.”

Elsewhere, Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune United played to a 1-1 draw at Danie Craven Stadium also on Saturday, while the match between Maritzburg and Swallows could not be played due to a waterlogged pitch.

League fixtures

Tuesday: SuperSport v Chippa, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm; Chiefs v Galaxy, FNB 7.30pm.

Wednesday: Arrows v Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo, 5pm; Baroka v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba, 5pm; Royal AM v Gallants, Chatsworth, 5pm; Sekhukhune v Pirates, Ellis Park, 5.30pm; Swallows v Sundowns, Dobsonville, 7.30pm; Maritzburg v CPT City, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Friday: Tshakhuma v SuperSport, Thohoyandou, 7pm.

Saturday: Gallants v Baroka, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Sundowns v Dynamos, Loftus, 6pm.

Sunday: Royal AM v University of PTA, Chatsworth, 3pm