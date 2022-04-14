Coach Baxter unsure which SuperSport will pitch

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter is not entirely sure which SuperSport United team to expect when they meet in the DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday (7.30pm).

After SuperSport parted ways with coach Kaitano Tembo on Tuesday following a run of poor results, Baxter is worried as he has no clue how his opponents will approach this fixture.

“People always usually say ‘you don’t want to play a team that just changed a coach because no matter what there will be an effect’,” Baxter told the media yesterday.

“So I don’t know whether we will find a fired-up SuperSport or we will find the club in disarray. I think we should just concentrate on our own game, to be honest.

“Sometimes the coach collects himself and gets over the disappointment, and develops the season even further or sometimes benefits or doesn’t benefit, so when it comes to that one, I don’t know.”

With their slim chances of challenging log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns all but over now after unsatisfactory results against Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy, Baxter said they would try to finish second on the DStv Premiership log table.

Sundowns only need two wins in their remaining five matches and by the time they play Chiefs on May 8 at FNB Stadium, they would have wrapped up the title should they win against Cape Town City and Sekhukhune United.

“We blew our chances to put pressure on Sundowns and I think the rest of us are playing for remaining places,” Baxter said. “If they come to us and they are the champions, we will give the respect that every professional should give each other.”

Meanwhile, SuperSport caretaker coach Andre Arendse is pleased with the response he saw from his players at training since he took over on Tuesday. Arendse said the players were fired up for their game against Amakhosi.

“One thing that stood out for me at the training session is the vibe. There is intensity in our training, there is a willingness on how to do things and these are not things that are new to the players, they know that and they have responded well,” Arendse told the club media department.

“People are also putting their hands on the starting line-up and any coach can tell you that it is a nice headache to have and I think that’s the thing that will drive us this week.”

Fixtures

Saturday: AmaZulu v Maritzburg, Moses Mabhida, 3pm; Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Makhulong, 3pm; CPT City v Royal, Cape Town, 5pm; Chiefs v SuperSport, FNB, 7.30pm.

Sunday: Gallants v Swallows, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Chippa v Stellenbosch, Sisa Dukashe, 3pm.