Coach third PSL casualty after Benni, Tembo

Seema concedes 6-0 drubbing ended his Arrows stint

By Sihle Ndebele - 13 April 2022 - 19:16
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Former Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Sacked Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema has revealed Tuesday's 6-0 drubbing by Mamelodi Sundowns, the worst loss in the club's history, was the reason the club let him go.

Speaking to renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa on his show, Marawa Sports Worldwide, Seema confirmed his exit from Abafana Bes'thende, saying their heavy defeat at Sundowns triggered his sacking. Seema took charge of 28 games at Arrows, winning only eight with nine defeats and 11 draws. Assistant coaches Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi are expected to steer the ship until the end of the season.

"It [his sacking] wasn't something that was brewing. No, I'd be lying if say so. Of course, the result of yesterday [Tuesday], I think in the history of the team it's the first time they lost with such a margin. I took it like a man and said yeah, 6-0, what's next?...Is it something that can be worse? I think that's a reaction of the 6-0 drubbing," said Seema.

Seema, who is the third Premiership coach to be fired in the past few weeks after AmaZulu and SuperSport United decided against keeping Benni McCarthy and Kaitano Tembo respectively, suggested the floods that are wrecking havoc in and around KwaZulu-Natal mentally affected his players before their fateful clash against Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

"Yesterday [on Tuesday] I think we played well but we were not even close to our best, without making excuses. But one would think somehow, somewhere the KZN tragedy [referring to floods that have claimed hundreds of lives] had an effect on some of the players," noted Seema.

Arrows' next game is on April 23, at home to Sekhukhune United. The KwaZulu-Natal side is ninth on the DStv Premiership table on 31 points from 24 games. The club's manager, Nonceba Madlala could not be reached for comment.

