Fifa break has left SuperSport depleted

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is fretting about the possibility of playing their next game against Golden Arrows without four of their stars who were away with their respective nations in the recent Fifa break.

SuperSport face Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday night (7.30pm). Skipper Ronwen Williams, who was on international duty with Bafana Bafana in Europe, where they played against Guinea and France, headlines the list of players Tembo fears will miss the Arrows games after their involvement in the Fifa window. He hopes to give a few of the side's Diski players a chance to be part of the team against Arrows.

“We have about four players who're still away on international duty. They can only come back on Friday and we're playing on Saturday. They'll come back with jet lag. We had Moses Waiswa who played in Uzbekistan with his country Uganda [they lost 4-2 on Tuesday]. Ghampani Lungu played [for Zambia against Congo Brazzaville last Friday, winning 3-1] in Turkey,” Tembo said.

“TT [Thatayaone Ditlhokwe ] had gone to Botswana [before the Zebras' both games against Eritrea and Tanzania were cancelled] and Ronwen played in France. They'll only join training on Friday and then we travel to Durban, so it's been difficult because we are thin. We have a very thin squad. We have to call up some of our young players to be part of the match-day squad against Arrows.”

Tembo feels Abafana Bes'thende's morale is still high after stunning Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 away in their last outing before the Fifa window.

The SuperSport trainer detailed how they aim to approach the game in Durban.

“It will be a tough game, playing away from home. Arrows are high on confidence after winning their last game against Kaizer Chiefs, so we have to go out there with the right attitude and mentality. The plan is to avoid giving them too much time on the ball,” noted the Matsatsantsa mentor.