Soccer

Nurkovic hope fans drive Chiefs back to glory

Striker pumped up to face battling SuperSport

13 April 2022 - 07:30
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs player Samir Nurkovic.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Kokota Piano Nurkovic appears to be pinning their hopes of turning things around on the return of supporters in stadiums.  

For the first time in two years, Chiefs will play in front of a sizable crowd at FNB Stadium when they face SuperSport United, who parted ways with their coach Kaitano Tembo yesterday, in a league match on Saturday (7.30pm). This follows after Covid-19 regulations pertaining to outdoor gatherings were scaled down, allowing sports venues to be half-full. 

I am really happy. Its been a long time since we had them in the stands... our last game with fans was two years ago. Finally, were here. I am looking forward to seeing them in the stands again, said Nurkovic yesterday.

A club like Kaizer Chiefs need their fantastic supporters in each and every game. I had said it many times, they [Chiefs fans] are like our 12th players. They give us motivation and every player needs that motivation. Were really happy to have them back.

The absence of fans in stadiums in the past two years coincided with Nurkovics hardships, having been struggling with injuries and form. The Serb, who only returned in February after undergoing surgery in September to repair the meniscus in his right knee, has hinted he’s enjoying his football again.

For me personally it was hard in the past two years. I sustained a few injuries... had surgeries and all that but finally things are back to normal, noted Kokota Piano.

I am really happy to be finally back on the field after such a long time because all these struggles and injuries. I am feeling great and I cant wait to be on the score sheet again.

On Saturday, Chiefs will be without their star player Keagan Dolly owing to suspension, with his partner in crime Khama Billiat expected to take his slot in the XI after missing the goalless draw versus Galaxy due to suspension as well.

