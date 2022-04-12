×

Soccer

SuperSport United ‘part ways’ with head coach Kaitano Tembo

By Marc Strydom - 12 April 2022 - 14:19
SuperSport United have parted ways with coach Kaitano Tembo, a longtime servant of the club.
SuperSport United have parted ways with coach Kaitano Tembo, a longtime servant of the club.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United have “parted ways” with head coach Kaitano Tembo.

Tembo has been a long-time servant of the club, having played for the team and served as assistant coach to a number of head coaches until his promotion in 2018. He coached in the club's development before he was an assistant coach. 

While results have been hard for the Pretoria club to come by of late, SuperSport, perennial top six challengers, are in eighth place in the 2021-22 DStv Premiership and could still have pushed for the top five had Tembo turned things around.

However, it appears a quarterfinal exit from the Nedbank Cup with Friday night’s 3-2 defeat against GlasAfrica Championship outfit Tshakuma FC, after SuperSport had been 2-0 up at the break, was the final straw in the relationship.

SuperSport said on Tuesday afternoon: “SuperSport United and head coach Kaitano Tembo have reached a mutual agreement to part ways, with assistant coach Andre Arendse appointed to the position for the remainder of the current PSL season.

“Tembo has served the club for 23 years, first as a player in 1999 before moving into a coaching role, serving as an assistant to Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler and then taking over as head coach in 2018.

“During his time as coach, Tembo reached two MTN8 cup finals, winning his maiden trophy against Highlands Park in 2019.

“Tembo has been a loyal servant of the club and was instrumental in drafting young players from the club’s academy system into the first team squad.

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews said: “Kaitano is the epitome of the dedicated club man. Very few players transition into coaching at the same club where they played.

“We want to thank Kaitano for the many years that he served SuperSport United in various capacities. It is never easy parting ways but as a true servant, Kaitano has always placed the interests of the club above that of individuals.

“We are grateful for the role he has played both as player and coach.”

Ex-AmaZulu and Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has been linked in reports to the SuperSport job. 

Zimbabwean Tembo, 51, was a classy centre back who played for SuperSport from 1999 to 2006.

