Hattrick raises Shalulile league tally to 21 goals

Mngqithi lauds Namibian's work ethic as Downs hit Arrows for six

13 April 2022 - 07:22
Neville Khoza Journalist
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria.
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi was full of praise for striker Peter Shalulile after he became the first man in 10 years to breach the 20-goal mark when his team thumped Golden Arrows 6-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium yesterday.

Namibian Shalulile, who's now on 21 DStv Premiership goals, scored his second consecutive hattrick to move within four goals of Collins Mbesuma's 16-year-old record of 25 goals in a season. Not since Siyabonga Nomvethe hit 20 for Swallows in 2012 has a striker scored that much in a PSL season.

Mngqithi said the free-scoring Shalulile works hard in the team and this is the reward for the work he has been putting in at the club.

“You must also look at how much application you put in the game, the level of professionalism... he runs the hardest, he works very hard,” Mngqithi told the media after the game.

“Others will say he is lucky because when you find him in positions where he taps in, he scores with one-touch or that little header here and there and it looks like he is fortunate. But when the opportunity meets hard work a lot of people will say you are lucky. That’s what happens with Peter. He works very hard, probably one good example in our team that everybody else can follow suit."

The 28-year-old also became the first player in Premiership history to score back-to-back hattricks and Mngqithi said this is because he gives his heart and soul to the game.

“If you want someone to dribble Peter is not the one, but if you want someone to put the ball at the back of the net, Peter is the one for that because he has always done that even before he arrived at Sundowns.”

Gaston Sirino, Kermit Erasmus and Pavol Safranko scored the other goals to leave Sundowns needing two wins to clinch their fifth successive league title. They could secure the championship on April 27 if they beat Cape Town City and results elsewhere go their way.

Meanwhile, Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema was not completely disappointed with the performance of his players despite suffering the biggest defeat in their history.

“The scoreline was disappointing but I was happy with the efforts. This one is gone and we are looking at the next one,” Seema said.

