Banyana prepared to face Holland’s potent Viv

Banyana Banyana’s defensive unit say they are ready to face Arsenal women and Netherlands star Viv Miedema when they take on the Dutch today at the Kyocera Stadium (6.45pm) in Den Haag.

Desiree Ellis’s team has been in Holland since the weekend in preparation for their friendly against the fifth-ranked team in the world. For Banyana, the match is to help them prepare for the Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Morocco in July.

They are going up against a Netherlands team that defeated Cyprus 12-0 last Friday in their Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifier match. Six of those goals against Cyprus came from Miedema, who has been a prolific goalscorer since her teens.

Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says they have a defence to match the dangerous Netherlands attack. “It’s a very important match for us, we’re excited about it. Yes, the Netherlands have a fantastic attack, we also have a fantastic defence,” said Dlamini.

“We are going there with the mentality of doing our best and letting God do the rest. And we have to make sure we apply everything we want to improve on going forward to the Awcon.

“It’s an exciting feeling to be playing the Netherlands on their home turf. Last time we played in Cape Town we lost 2-1, we’re just looking forward to doing our best,” she said.

Reigning player of the year Bambanani Mbane of Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies will hope to be in the heart of defence alongside skipper Janine van Wyk. Mbane wants her teammates to have mettle when they take on their more renowned opponent.

“We have to have a strong mentality as the Netherlands is one of the big teams, so we have to be strong,” said Mbane.

“It’s not going to be an easy game, we all know that. I’m happy with the way the team is performing. We all have the same mentality, we all have to push and help each other,” she said.