South Africa

Mkhondo municipal speaker fires 10 ANC councillors for missing meetings

Melusi Dlamini wrote to the councillors on April 5, informing them of the decision to dismiss them as they had not attended three or more consecutive meetings in eMkhondo, Mpumalanga

13 April 2022 - 07:14
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

Ten ANC councillors have been fired by Mkhondo municipal speaker for bunking council sittings.

Speaker Melusi Dlamini wrote to the councillors on April 5, informing them of the decision to dismiss them as they had not attended three or more consecutive meetings in eMkhondo, Mpumalanga...

