Mkhondo municipal speaker fires 10 ANC councillors for missing meetings
Melusi Dlamini wrote to the councillors on April 5, informing them of the decision to dismiss them as they had not attended three or more consecutive meetings in eMkhondo, Mpumalanga
Ten ANC councillors have been fired by Mkhondo municipal speaker for bunking council sittings.
Speaker Melusi Dlamini wrote to the councillors on April 5, informing them of the decision to dismiss them as they had not attended three or more consecutive meetings in eMkhondo, Mpumalanga...
