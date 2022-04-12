Erasmus praises ‘amazing brotherhood’ behind Sundowns’ success
Despite not playing a lot, Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Kermit Erasmus has pleaded with his teammates to remain a unit and keep the brotherhood intact to achieve their goals for the season.
Erasmus, who joined Sundowns from Cape Town City in 2020, has been enjoying some time on the pitch in the past few weeks and justified his selection with three goals from two appearances.
The two-time league winner scored a brace in the 5-0 drubbing of ABC Motsepe League club Summerfield Dynamos in the Nedbank Cup and scored a stunner in the 3-0 win over Al-Merrikh in the Caf Champions League.
Erasmus, who has played 15 matches in all competitions this season, admits the competition for places is quite high in the team and believes that’s one of the main reasons Sundowns are performing so well on all fronts.
“Our camp is always interesting. As a player I’m always looking forward to being part of the camaraderie of the team and the brotherhood is amazing.”
“We can only grow from strength to strength. The games we have played have shown we have been sticking together and we’re fighting for one another.
“We’ve been working hard and sticking as a unit because without one another it wouldn’t be possible for us to be where we are.”
Sundowns are chasing an unprecedented quadruple of the MTN8, DStv Premiership, Nedbank Cup and Champions League titles.
The Chloorkop-based team have already won the MTN8, the DStv Premiership title is virtually theirs and they are in the Nedbank Cup semifinals and Champions League quarterfinals.
Their hard work through a hectic fixtures schedule across four competitions, and manner in which fringe players like Erasmus come into the side as the coaches rotate for freshness, is testament to the spirit to which the striker is referring.
“It’s been hard work from the beginning of the season and it’s finally paying off,” said Erasmus.
“It’s been great preparation since the season started and the players are doing well. I think the competition has been good and that’s the result of the performances in recent matches.
“There’s a high level of concentration and preparation which sharpens you to be ready when you get the chance to play.”
Erasmus (31) will be hoping his scoring prowess continues when Sundowns welcome Golden Arrows to Loftus Stadium in their Premiership game in Pretoria on Wednesday (3pm).
The former Orlando Pirates player said they are not too worried about Arrows despite the Durban-based team always posing threats with their counterattacks supported by their quick attackers.
“Their dangerous players are Knox Mutizwa, Pule Mmodi and Sbonelo Cele on the left. But our preparation has been good and we are not worried about the danger they pose. We are focused on how we can capitalise on their weaknesses and carry out our plans for the game.
“They are always difficult to play against. They always play on the counter and they’ve got a quick front three or front four.
"SIt will be a tough game but if we can contain them with the front three and put pressure on the ball and not let them have time and space to play the long ball, I think we stand a chance of getting maximum points.”
Sundowns will be without suspended Grant Kekana.
