Soccer

Royal set new goals after 'overachieving' debut

High-riding Durban side poised for continental football

12 April 2022 - 07:50
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Royal AM striker Mxolisi Macuphu shoots at goal with an acrobatic strike which was swallowed by University of Pretoria goalkeeper Duminsani Msibi during the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on April 10 2022.
Royal AM striker Mxolisi Macuphu shoots at goal with an acrobatic strike which was swallowed by University of Pretoria goalkeeper Duminsani Msibi during the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on April 10 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

As they continue to have a season for the books, Royal AM's chief executive Sinky Mnisi believes it has taken a collective effort from the management for the team to reach the heights they have this season. 

When the DStv Premiership season started, it began on the wrong foot for Royal as they picked up two losses on the spin. Fast forward to the current moment, the club has proved to be one of the revelations this season. 

At the weekend, they made it to the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup after defeating the University of Pretoria 3-2 in the last eight to set up a semifinal date with Mamelodi Sundowns. 

"To us as management, it is fulfilling to see a team that was started three days before the kick-off of the league be in the position it is in today," said Mnisi. 

"I think it's through hard work from management, it's a team effort from the president, management, players and backroom staff, and everybody. Everyone must take credit for what is happening, it's not a one-man job. 

"At Royal AM, we live like a family, it's one happy family, we treat people very special, our players are very special to us," he said. 

Elaborating on what has been the magic ingredient in having a good campaign, Mnisi shared that they take care of their players. 

"Most of the time when players get what they want, they will always perform. I believe in the fact that there's something right we are doing; which is looking after our players and working as a team. We put our players first," Mnisi said. 

Now that African football is within touching distance and a first trophy feasible, what are Royal's new objectives?

"When the season started I made it public that we are going to be in the top eight. Now, we have overachieved," said Mnisi. 

"With the continental football and Nedbank Cup [within sights], for now we have to make sure we protect our position and sustain the second place. It's going to be very difficult for other teams to catch us because of the consistency. In terms of the cup, it's one game at a time. It has been a very tough road for us.

"We're going to play Sundowns, we're very much excited."

