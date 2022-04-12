×

Soccer

Maritzburg see clash with Swallows as a six-pointer

Both teams desperate to get over disappointing defeats

12 April 2022 - 07:29
Neville Khoza Journalist
Clayton Daniels of Maritzburg United.
Image: Muzi Ntombela

Maritzburg United and Swallows will be desperate to avoid another defeat when they meet in the DStv Premiership match at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight at 8pm.

Both teams are fighting for relegation and will head into this fixture at the back of disappointing defeats in their previous matches.

The Team-of-Choice were edged 0-1 at home by Cape Town City last week, while Swallows suffered a 2-4 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

With only four points separating them in the relegation zone, a win for Maritzburg could see them have a breather between them and Swallows, who are second from the bottom.

Swallows also cannot afford another loss as that could see them deeper into relegation.

Maritzburg defender Clayton Daniels said they will be up for this game as they look to bounce back to winning ways and extend the gap between them and their rivals.

“I think our preparations went well so far. We have a few days to recover from our last game. We came in with good energy and good spirit preparing for our next game,” Daniels told the club media department.

“We know that it is going to be a difficult game. They are a team also fighting against relegation, so it is a six-pointer for us and we will do everything to get maximum points.”

After watching the Soweto side lose to Sundowns in their last match, Daniels is not anticipating any changes from them and that he thinks the only thing coach Dylan Kerr is likely to change is the formation.

“I don’t think they will change a lot of personnel in their team. The only thing they will change maybe is the formation ... trying to play three at the back,” he said.

“It’s very important for us to get a victory since our fans are coming back and we need them. They will give us the extra energy to keep ourselves in a better situation and hopefully we can make them proud with maximum points at the end of the day.”

Fixtures

Today: Sundowns v Arrows, Loftus Versfeld, 3pm; Baroka v Pirates, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm; Maritzburg v Swallows, Harry Gwala 8pm.

Saturday: AmaZulu v Maritzburg, Moses Mabhida, 3pm; Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Makhulong, 3pm; CPT City v Royal, Cape Town, 5pm; Chiefs v SuperSport, FNB,  7.30pm.

Sunday: Gallants v Swallows, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Chippa v Stellenbosch, Sisa Dukashe, 3pm.

