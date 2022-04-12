Here’s why you are paying more to watch Kaizer Chiefs play after lockdown

Kaizer Chiefs has explained the reason behind increased ticket prices for home matches at the FNB Stadium.

This comes after fans were up in arms last week about the prices for tickets for the upcoming game against SuperSport United. The game will take place on Saturday and kick off is at 7.30pm.

Fans were shocked by ticket prices listed on Computicket. On the service, the cheapest seats will cost R70, while on other services seats also cost R120. Suite tickets can be purchased through Stadium Management SA (SMSA).

Chiefs said the increase in ticket prices was motivated by “many developments and increases in overhead costs”.

“Ticket prices would previously start from R40 to R80, depending on the category of the game and the logistical requirements. Now, as a result of many developments and increases in overhead costs, home game tickets will start at R70 for matches at FNB Stadium,” said the club.