Shonga confident as he faces Bucs

Sekhukhune United striker Justin Shonga insists he has nothing to prove when he meets his former team Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership match at Ellis Park Stadium today (5.30pm).

Fresh from a brilliant strike at the weekend against Stellenbosch during their 1-1 draw, Shonga is high in confidence heading to the Buccaneers clash.

He parted ways with Pirates two years ago after struggling to break into the starting line-up to join Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

And while he admits that he would love to find the back of the net against his former team, Shonga said he was not going there to prove a point but to perform and help the club win the match.

“It’s a good thing for me. It motivates me to play against my former team,” Shonga told the club media department.

“There is nothing that I have to prove. I will just play according to the instructions from the coach and help the team do better in the match.

“I would want to get a win against my former team and talking on behalf of my teammates, everybody is motivated.”

Ba Bina Noko will be looking to end their four-match winless run, which saw them register two draws and two defeats.

But Shonga, who joined Sekhukhune in the January transfer window from Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily, said the draw at Stellenbosch at the weekend motivated them.

“We went from Cape Town and it was not easy, but we came back with a point. So that’s a motivation for us playing a big game against Pirates,” he said.

“We want to do well, so at the end of the season, we can finish in the top eight and from the remaining matches, we will work hard to get the result.”

The Soweto giants will be without key defender Olisa Ndah, who is serving his one-match suspension and could be replaced by Happy Jele, who is expected to partner Ntsikelelo Nyauza in the heart of the defence.

They will also welcome Deon Hotto back, who was rested in their goalless draw against Al-Ittihad in their final CAF Confederation Cup group match.

Fixtures

Today: Arrows v Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo, 5pm; Baroka v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba, 5pm; Royal AM v Gallants, Chatsworth, 5pm; Sekhukhune v Pirates, Ellis Park, 5.30pm; Swallows v Sundowns, Dobsonville, 7.30pm; Maritzburg v CPT City, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Friday: Tshakhuma v SuperSport, Thohoyandou, 7pm.

Saturday: Gallants v Baroka, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Sundowns v Dynamos, Loftus, 6pm.

Sunday: Royal AM v University of PTA, Chatsworth, 3pm.