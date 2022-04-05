Little-known Berg's role at Downs explained

Mamelodi Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe has defended the decision to hire sporting director Flemming Berg despite the club's success, reasoning the arrival of the former Danish Football Union talent development manager will ensure they maintain their standards.

The 49-year-old Berg has been heavily involved with developing talent for the Danish national teams since 2015 and has received wide acclaim for his exploits with the Danish FA.

He also spent seven years as Chelsea's chief international scout from 2005 to 2012. Berg will work with the three coaches, Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela at Sundowns.

Motsepe said the reason they appointed Berg, who replaces Jose Romano Alexanko, was because he will bring more success.

“The role is very important for growing the football club because we need an individual to combine and connect the different operations of the football club,” Motsepe explained to the media yesterday.

“We want to be able to look back in 10 years on an era where the club has seen a successful first team that is led by good coaches.

“We also have a ladies team doing well, so we have to continue with this success. I think it is a global practice, something that is happening all over the world.

“As a club, we want to be globally competitive and it’s about introducing individuals who can come here and encourage different individuals to reach their full potential.

“So, we are all very excited about the new additions.”

Berg is set to work across all the structures, the academy, development, senior men’s team and ladies’ team during his tenure.

“The man will be tasked with a role to connect operations of our football club, from our academy to the senior team and from football methodology to scouting,” Motsepe said.

“One of the most important reasons [for hiring him] was that he understands that Sundowns has the responsibility to the most important partner, the supporters.

“He understands that he has the responsibility to play entertaining, inspiring and winning football. But he also understands that Sundowns is not only a football club, we are a football institution.”

Berg said he is looking forward to making an impact at the club. “I’m proud to have an opportunity to be part of this fantastic club and to take the position of sporting director here.

“I want to take this club to new heights to be the best team in Africa, the best male and women teams and the best academy.

“That’s the vision and ambitions, nothing else; that’s where we are taking this club.”