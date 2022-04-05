Masutha relieved as Leopards win

Black Leopards head coach Joel Masutha is happy his side moved from the bottom of the GladAfrica Championship after they defeated Jomo Cosmos 2-0 at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

Leopards were able to follow up their 4-3 win over Polokwane City with another victory over their relegation dog fight rivals. The three points gained against Cosmos plus TS Sporting losing 2-1 to the University of Pretoria saw Masutha's side jump from 16th to 14th place on the log, dropping the latter two sides to the relegation places.

"Going to the game we knew it was going to be a six-pointer, we were anticipating that Tuks will have a good result against TS Sporting. It's a nice feeling to be out of the bottom, the stress level has decreased a little bit," said Masutha.

"For the first time, we had a team outplay us in terms of possession. We scored the goals, but they played the game. Credit must go to our boys, they were very much organised. We prepared for the game and it came out exactly the way we expected.

"We managed to convert two chances, we had more break attacks, with the right decision-making we could have scored more. For now, I don't care about how many goals we score, as long as it's three points.

"The win has boosted the morale of the team, they believe they can survive. It's not going to be easy, we have another six-pointer against TS Sporting coming up, we can't be over-excited," Masutha said.

Lidoda Duvha will be back in camp after their two-day break to prepare to face TS Sporting next week Tuesday.

"I told the players they're only as good as their last game, one loss and you're back to the bottom of the table. A win against TS Sporting will give us a good points difference between us and them," said Masutha.

NFD Results:

Uthongathi 2, Hungry Lions 1; University of Pretoria 2, TS Sporting 1; Black Leopards 2, Jomo Cosmos 0; Polokwane City 1, JDR Stars 1; Venda Football Academy 0, Platinum City Rovers 0; Richards Bay 2, Cape Town All Stars 0; Cape Town Spurs 1, Pretoria Callies 0; Tshakhuma 2, Free State Stars 0.