Wounded SuperSport hope to add to Chippa’s misery

Instrumental SuperSport United midfielder Jesse Donn has implored his teammates to cut down avoidable errors when they host strugglers Chippa United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday at 5.30pm.

Donn, who has missed only six of SuperSport’s 23 league games this term, insinuated committing silly mistakes was the main reason they ended up losing 3-2 to Golden Arrows in a game where they were in front twice in Durban on Saturday. Therefore, the lad from Cape Town doesn’t want to see the same thing happen against Chippa.

“The way we’ll approach the Chippa game will be completely different to the one that’s just past. We have the players and the talent to get all three points against Chippa. The performance against Arrows was good enough to warrant a win, so hopefully we can bring the same performance and effort into the Chippa game with the help of less unwise decisions,” Donn said.

“The result against Arrows was definitely disappointing. We were in a good position in that game but unfortunately there were few unwise decisions on our part that let us down. It would have been an amazing three points on the road after the Fifa break, but now we can only learn from that and move forward.”

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has been touted as the heir to departed long-serving skipper Dean Furman, is banking on home ground advantage. Matsatsantsa have won six of their 11 league games in their backyard with five defeats this season. Another defeat would certainly jeopardise the Tshwane side’s ambition to retain their top-eight spot.

“I think playing at home will give us the advantage. We have a good record at Lucas Moripe Stadium and we’re comfortable playing there. Chippa will have to travel after having played on Saturday, so they will have effectively one less [rest] day because the one day they’ll be on the road. Hopefully that helps us as well,” stated Donn.

Fixtures

Tuesday: SuperSport v Chippa, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm; Chiefs v Galaxy, FNB 7.30pm.

Wednesday: Arrows v Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo, 5pm; Baroka v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba, 5pm; Royal AM v Gallants, Chatsworth, 5pm; Sekhukhune v Pirates, Ellis Park, 5.30pm; Swallows v Sundowns, Dobsonville, 7.30pm; Maritzburg v CPT City, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm.