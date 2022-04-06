Chiefs' hopes suffer another setback with draw against battling Galaxy

Amakhosi coach Stuart Baxter said before the match he wanted his team to make it as “unpleasant” for Galaxy as they could. Much to the frustration of the Chiefs fans, he was true to his word as he started with seven defence-minded players.

Baxter made two changes from the team that beat Chippa United 3-1 at the weekend with the scorers of two of the three goals in Gqeberha coming in as starters — Cole Alexander replacing Phathutshedzo Nange and Keagan Dolly coming in for suspended Khama Billiat.

Chiefs had a bright start with Dolly fashioning a shot on target after five minutes but that was about it for them threatening goal in seriousness in the first half as they lacked creativity and numbers in attack.

Amakhosi hardly put Galaxy under sustained pressure and had an uneventful opening 45 minutes, where their glove man Brandon Petersen was by far the busier of the two keepers in the first half.

Galaxy created four good chances in the first half in a period where Chiefs failed to clear their lines at the back.

Galaxy’s Nigerian striker Augustine Kwem, who scored the solitary goal that knocked Amakhosi out of the Nedbank Cup in February, missed two glorious opportunities to put his struggling team ahead.

Lifa Hlongwane’s blocked effort inside the box was on target and Orebotse Mongae’s curling left-footed strike was bound for the net until Petersen got his fingertips to the ball to deflect it for a corner.