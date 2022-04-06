Chiefs' hopes suffer another setback with draw against battling Galaxy
The slim chances of Kaizer Chiefs overhauling leaders Mamelodi Sundowns were reduced as they produced an uninspiring 0-0 draw against relegation-threatened TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.
Chiefs remain in third place in the DStv Premiership on 39 points from 22 matches, 12 behind Sundowns and a point behind Royal AM in second, who have played a game more.
Amakhosi still have an outside, and increasingly mostly mathematical, chance of catching Downs but will need to drop as few points as possible in their remaining matches. That includes a May 8 clash against Sundowns at home that has the potential to reaffirm what has been a one-horse race for the title.
Amakhosi coach Stuart Baxter said before the match he wanted his team to make it as “unpleasant” for Galaxy as they could. Much to the frustration of the Chiefs fans, he was true to his word as he started with seven defence-minded players.
Baxter made two changes from the team that beat Chippa United 3-1 at the weekend with the scorers of two of the three goals in Gqeberha coming in as starters — Cole Alexander replacing Phathutshedzo Nange and Keagan Dolly coming in for suspended Khama Billiat.
Chiefs had a bright start with Dolly fashioning a shot on target after five minutes but that was about it for them threatening goal in seriousness in the first half as they lacked creativity and numbers in attack.
Amakhosi hardly put Galaxy under sustained pressure and had an uneventful opening 45 minutes, where their glove man Brandon Petersen was by far the busier of the two keepers in the first half.
Galaxy created four good chances in the first half in a period where Chiefs failed to clear their lines at the back.
Galaxy’s Nigerian striker Augustine Kwem, who scored the solitary goal that knocked Amakhosi out of the Nedbank Cup in February, missed two glorious opportunities to put his struggling team ahead.
Lifa Hlongwane’s blocked effort inside the box was on target and Orebotse Mongae’s curling left-footed strike was bound for the net until Petersen got his fingertips to the ball to deflect it for a corner.
With 25 minutes remaining, Baxter rang the changes and brought attack-minded greenhorns Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Sabelo Radebe on for defenders Austin Dube and Siyabonga Ngezana. The coach still exercised some caution by replacing Kearyn Baccus with defender Daniel Cardoso.
The changes appeared to be effective as Ngcobo hit the right post with a volley on the turn on the edge of the box but it was too little too late as Galaxy dug in for a crucial point.
The Rockets’ point keeps their nose above water as it has moved them to 19 points, two above bottom club Baroka and one above Swallows FC in 15th, though their relegation rivals have played two and one fewer matches respectively.
Chiefs and Galaxy will be inactive this weekend as they are out of the Nedbank Cup and have time to recharge their batteries ahead of the league’s home stretch.