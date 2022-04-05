×

Soccer

Stellies, Bucs left to rue missed opportunity

Diski Challenge title race still tight as rivals are held

05 April 2022 - 07:40
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Stellenbosch reserves coach Evangelos Vellios.
Image: Grant Pitcher

There's an air of frustration in the Stellenbosch and Orlando Pirates camps after they both played to goalless draws in the past match week of the DStv Diski Challenge. 

These two sides are direct rivals for the title as they are in first and second place, Stellies having amassed 51 points with the Sea Robbers a point behind them. 

Stellenbosch were held to a draw by Royal AM while Pirates could not convert any of their chances against Kaizer Chiefs in a Soweto derby.  

Stellies mentor Evangelos Vellios was disappointed that his side could not increase their lead over Pirates at the top of the standings. He’s optimistic his side can maintain a winning run before the two teams meet on April 30. 

“We would have wanted to have won the game. That would have meant we would have an extra two points on Pirates,” said Vellios. 

“We know how difficult it is to play away from home. Royal AM, don't be fooled by their league position, they are a very good team, they play some nice football. On their day they are difficult to play. We didn’t create enough chances to win the game.”

Pirates coach Mandla Qhogi saw the result as a missed opportunity to go above Stellenbosch. 

“A draw was not a good result for us, we could have done better to get the maximum points. Either than that, the boys did well,” said Qhogi. 

“We'll take the point and look forward. Yes, it might have given us an opportunity to go top since Stellenbosch dropped points. The boys are back in their mojo, it's up to us to do well in the remaining games.

“We need to get maximum points against Golden Arrows, after that a tougher one against Mamelodi Sundowns. The boys are looking sharp. We have to believe in ourselves and the process,” Qhogi said. 

Results: 

AmaZulu 0 - 1 Maritzburg United; Marumo Gallants 1 - 0 Baroka; Cape Town City 0 - 0 Golden Arrows; Swallows 0 - 1 Mamelodi Sundowns; Orlando Pirates 0 - 0 Kaizer Chiefs; SuperSport United 3 - 2 Sekhukhune United; Royal AM 0 - 0 Stellenbosch; Chippa United 0 - 1 TS Galaxy.

